No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

As the budget presented in the Assembly today with focus mainly on agriculture and diversification of crops, farmers and educationists rue that the proposed Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education (PGIHRE) to be set up in the holy city did not gain attention at all. Hanging fire for over eight years, the research institute also aims at crop diversification and increasing income of farmers. It was in 2015 that a chunk of 100 acres was transferred in the name of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) at Attari village. Thereafter a significant progress took place over eight months ago when the state government had issued a notification to purchase 32 acres of land in Chhiddan village for the PGIHRE project on the Amritsar-Attari road.

A progressive farmer, Kuljit Singh, said the budget announced to introduce a new scheme for diversification through flower seed production to be operationalised in the upcoming financial year and setting up of new horticulture estates at Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Bathinda and Faridkot.

Just like horticulture estates, the PGIHRE institute also aims to scientifically and technically guide farmers to come out of stagnation in farming and diversify crops. Yet it does not find attention among the leaders of the AAP government. This despite the fact that the Central Government would provide entire funding for construction of the buildings, salary of faculty and research works along with other contingencies, which is estimated to be over Rs 1,700 crore in the initial stages. The project is yet to see the light of day.

Once operational, the institute would have over 100 horticulture scientists of international fame to carry on research in the field of fruit and vegetable and other streams of agriculture. The R&D assistance would help increase the income of farming community many of whom are under debt.

Sources in the Horticulture Department said firstly SDM Lopoke, who is also land acquisition officer in the case, would hand over the award to the owner of 32 acres of land after getting it sanctioned. Once acquired, the construction work would be initiated to raise administrative block, classrooms and a hostel at the site for the PGIHRE here. Around 100 acres of land at Attari village would be used for research work.