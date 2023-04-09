No new Covid case in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

Amid a rise in the number of Covid cases in the country, various health experts have advised the masses to take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.

However, no new case of the disease has been reported from the district so far.

The district health officials stated that they are keeping a watch on the situation and have ramped up testing to check the situation. The officials added that the public and private hospitals in the district are fully prepared for any eventuality. They have also stressed that resident have no reason to panic.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said, “The situation in the district is normal as no new case of the disease has been reported.”

“However, in the interest of public safety, it is recommended that the residents take the necessary precautions,” the Civil Surgeon added, advising people against panic.