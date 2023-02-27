Number of PM-KISAN beneficiaries reduced, farmers flay Centre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

Farmers’ body Jamhoori Kisan Sabha criticised the Centre for reducing the number of beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

Kisan sabha state president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said initially, nearly 17 crore farmers were benefited under the yojana and now, only around three crore farmers were getting the benefit as the government decreased the number of beneficiaries.

While accusing the Centre of playing into the hands of corporates, Ajnala said benefits to the industry were being increased but allocation for the agriculture sector had been decreased by Rs 25,000 crore in the Union Budget. He said the Budget for MGNREGA had also been decreased by Rs 29,000 crore.

“This is a big blow to the landless labourer class as MGNREGA ensured guaranteed work days and income. With decrease in Budget for MGNREGA, the number of work days and projects would also decrease as a result of which earnings of labourers would decrease,” he said.