No pay for 3 months, contractual staff at govt hospital halt lift ops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

Contractual employees at Government Medical College here halted the operations of elevators (lifts) meant for patients and visitors and staged a protest alleging that they had not received their salaries for the past three months.

The protest organised by the PWD Electrical Outsourcing Employees Union witnessed participation of a large section of the employees who complained that they have been working on contract basis for more than 10 years.

Difficult to pay school fee of children With no salaries for the last three months, the employees are not being able to run their homes and pay school fees of their children. Outsourced employees are already being paid paltry amount for their services and non-disbursal of salaries for three months has forced them to choose the protest path. —Jaswinder Singh Jhander, Union President

Jaswinder Singh Jhander, president of the union, said, “With no salaries for the last three months, the employees are not being able to run their homes and pay school fees of their children.”

He alleged that the outsourced employees were already being paid paltry amount for their services and non-disbursal of the salaries for the last three months has pushed them to choose the protest path.

Another employee leader Harminder Singh said, “The only solution to the problem being faced by the employees is to regularise their services.” He said most of them were in service for more than 10 years and some of them have completed 14 years in service.

The employees said, “We continue to work in hope that someday our services will be regularised and we will be paid salaries on par with others.” The employees’ leaders also announced to organise a state-level protest on September 13 at Dhuri.