No relief in Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran, July 22

There seems to be no relief from rains and flooding in the Mand area. The increased water flow in the Beas and Sutlej rivers in the district created panic among farmers after heavy rains.

Sources in the Revenue Department said there was no provision to compensate farmers for their losses except for ripened crops.

Floods have destroyed crops on 60,000 acres in 60 villages of the district. Harpreet Singh, a farmer of Muthanwala village, said three days ago, farmers got some relief as the level of water after the Harike headworks receded.

He said some families that had moved to safer places from the Mand area returned home days ago. As the water level was going up over the last two days, they were planning to move to safer places once again.

The water level in areas near the Beas river did not fall on Saturday. An official of the Revenue Department said farmers of Verowal, Bodal Keeri, Keeri Shahi and some more villages were the worst-affected due to the waters of the Beas river. He said water had entered 28 villages, from Bhalojla to Harike.

MC’s claims fall flat

The tall claims of the authorities and officials of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council have fallen flat as rainwater inundated the town. The Civil Hospital premises were inundated. The rainwater entered rooms in the emergency ward.

The offices of the SDM, Municipal Council, City police station and the Government Senior Secondary (Eminence) School and Gandhi Municipal Park were under knee-deep water.

When contacted, Kiran Mahajan, Executive Officer (EO), Municipal Council, said she was unaware about the areas where roads were inundated. The EO said she would instruct officials to drain rainwater in the town.

