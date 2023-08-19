No rollback of stamp duty hike, says DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar today turned down the demand of the Punjab Real Estate Dealers and Colonisers Association about the recently increased collector rates. A delegation of the association had gone to meet the DC and submit a memorandum in this regard.

At the behest of the government, the administration raised the stamp duty for registration of property between 10 to 15 per cent in the district from August 4.

The association said it feared that the increase in stamp duty would have a debilitating impact on real estate business and the cost of registry for the common people would increase further.