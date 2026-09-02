No room for quacks; IMA turns down proposal to train them

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab, has opposed the proposal to train, map and engage unqualified medical practitioners, terming it a potential compromise with patient safety, medical ethics and professional standards.

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In a representation to the Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister, IMA Punjab president Dr RS Sethi and secretary Dr RS Bal stated that while improving healthcare access in rural and underserved areas was an important objective, it should not be achieved by lowering standards of medical qualification.

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The IMA said diagnosis, differential diagnosis, interpretation of investigations, clinical decision-making, emergency management, rational prescribing and timely referral required years of structured medical education and supervised clinical training.

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It warned that inadequately trained persons could fail to identify serious illnesses or warning signs, resulting in delayed referrals and avoidable complications.

The association said the government should instead focus on strengthening the existing healthcare system by increasing the availability of qualified MBBS doctors in rural areas, offering incentives for doctors serving in difficult locations and filling vacant sanctioned posts.

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It also called for the strengthening of Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres, improving emergency referral and ambulance services, and ensuring adequate infrastructure, medicines, diagnostic facilities and specialist referral mechanisms.

The IMA further argued that officially creating a category of minimally trained practitioners could undermine the years of education and clinical training undertaken by qualified doctors. It said such a move could dilute the value of recognised medical qualifications and adversely affect the morale and professional prospects of young MBBS doctors.

“The answer to a shortage of doctors should be more doctors, better distribution of doctors and better healthcare infrastructure, and not a lower standard of medical qualification,” said Dr RS Sethi.

The IMA urged the government to reconsider the proposal and ensure that persons without legally recognised qualifications and registration were not permitted to independently diagnose, prescribe or treat patients on the basis of short-term training.