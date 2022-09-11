No takers for civic body's parking lots in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

Despite several auctions, only one of the 15 parking lots of the municipal corporation has got contractors. In a fresh bidding yesterday, only the Court Complex parking lot got four bidders, who showed interest in the process.

More than 10 parking lots, including the Bhandari Bridge parking lot, have not got any contractor yet and e-bids for these parking stands have not been filled.

For the last several years, the MC is facing financial loss due to non-functional parking lots. The contractors, who used to operate parking lots, claim that the reserved price of parking lots is not affordable.

Estate wing officials of the MC claimed that with the change of rules, very few contractors are interested in parking lots. “Earlier, the contractors used to get a parking lot on high price during bidding and did not pay the amount to the MC. Now, we ask them to pay 50 per cent of the amount in advance and 25 per cent bank guarantee and that’s why no one wants to pay this amount,” said an Estate Wing official.

The MC is planning to reduce the reserve price of some of the parking lots to attract contractors. The parking lots, including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Parking Stand Bhandari Bridge, Telephone Exchange, Municipal Corporation Ranjit Avenue Office, Link Road near Celebration Mall, outside New DTO Office, Rani Ka Bagh District Library to Uppal Hospital, Hotel The Park, Government Girls College and Mata Kaulan Hospital parking lot, are lying non-functional.

There are only four parking lots — Macchi Mandi, Kairoan Market, Amandeep Hospital and Guru Nanak Bhawan — which are functional.

