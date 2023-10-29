No tangible benefit in not burning stubble: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 28

If the whopping number of 1003 farm fires in the district till date are any indication, crores of rupees being spent on providing costly machines to farmers on subsidy for management of crop residue seems to have gone down the drain because most farmers do not see any tangible benefit in not burning stubble.

While the reasons for not burning the residue, rising pollution and depleting soil health are obvious, but for a farmer engaged in agriculture for monetary benefits, these do not mean anything.

To them, even the benefits of letting the residue de-compose in the field to enrich soil health or use it for mulching to control growth of weeds or to reduce loss of moisture from soil also do not sound promising.

“Collecting residue after harvesting and then spreading it in the entire field (for mulching) is too tedious a job instead of spraying weedicide which just takes 20 minutes for an acre,” said a farmer, adding that for generations they have not done mulching for wheat crop.

With no demand for crop residue as could be created in cardboard making or power generation industry, even if the farmers spend money on diesel to make bales of the stubble, they have to store these on their land until these decompose. The paddy residue is not even considered best for making dry fodder for animals.

“Storing bales requires a lot of space and stacks become a breeding-ground for rats and other reptiles. Both these disadvantages can be overcome, if industrial units which can use crop residue as raw material are set up,” said Kuljeet Singh, a farmer of Malawali village. He said the government expects that farmers would spend a few thousands per acre on diesel and spend a few hours on a back-breaking tractor for benefit which is not even tangible.

