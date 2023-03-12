Nod to 76 applications for machine subsidy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

The district Agriculture Department has approved applications of 76 farmers, who had applied for subsidy on machines, after they were selected through a draw of lots.

The department had earlier received applications from 305 farmers under general category, four under SC and 17 for setting up custom hiring sectors. After the draw, applications of four SC farmers were approved on priority, while 72 farmers from general category had to participate in the draw for selection process.