Nominations filed from Amritsar district seats

Amritsar: A number of leaders filed their papers from different constituencies on Saturday. Harbhajan Singh filed his papers as AAP candidate from Jandiala, a reserved seat. Jeevan Jot Kaur, 50, of the AAP, filed papers from Amritsar East; Harjinder Singh Thekedar of Punjab Lok Congress from Amritsar South. From Baba Bakala, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur of Congress and Dalbir Singh Tong of AAP filed their papers. Yadwinder Singh, filed papers as Independent from Rajasansi; Kulwant Singh as SAD candidate from Majitha; Mahesh Kumar of Peoples’ Party of India from Amritsar North; Ramesh Chand of AAS Punjab Party filed papers from Amritsar Central. TNS
13 file papers in Tarn Taran
Tarn Taran: On the fourth day, 13 candidates filed papers in the district on Saturday for their respective Vidhan Sabha constituency. District Election Officer-cum-DC Kulwant Singh said Vijay Kumar and Rajdev Singh Boparai filed their nominations as Independents for Tarn Taran. The DEO said Sarwan Singh Dhunn and Resham Singh filed their papers as AAP candidates for Khemkaran constituency. Laljit Singh Bhullar and his wife Surinderpal Kaur Bhullar as AAP candidate filed their papers for Patti constituency on Saturday. For Khadoor Sahib, Kanwaljit Singh filed papers as an Independent, Ramanjit Singh Sikki Sahota, his wife Tavleen Sahota, too, filed their papers as Congress party candidates. Sikki and his wife filed their nominations as Independent candidates from Khadoor Sahib constituency as well. OC
