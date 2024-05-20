Non-BJP nominees to face farmers’ wrath too

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 19

Farmers and labourers who have been protesting against the BJP candidates have now decided to protest against all the candidates in the election fray. They alleged that all the candidates had failed to raise their issues with the authorities.

As we were protesting against the BJP candidates, other party nominees did not raise our concerns with the authorities either. — Satnam Singh Manochahal, KMSC dist prez

The decision in this regard was taken in a district executive committee meeting of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, at Piddi village on Sunday.

KMSC district president Satnam Singh Manochahal said as the farmers were protesting against the BJP candidates, other party nominees had not raised their concerns with the authorities either. Thus, the organization had decided to show black flags and protest against all the Lok Sabha candidates, he said.

The farmer leaders said this showed the indifferent attitude of other candidates towards the interests of the farmers and labourers. They said the morcha at Shambhu border was set to enter its 100th day on May 22 and a large number of farmers would leave for Shambhu to participate in the protest.

The farmers have been protesting against the BJP candidates over the Union Government’s alleged failure to implement their demands. The KMSC leaders also called upon the Centre to implement their “accepted” demands, including the legal status for minimum support price for crops.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Tarn Taran