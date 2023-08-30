Non-lifting of garbage irks Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

Residents and social activists have been complaining about the non-lifting of garbage from various localities as a number of garbage collecting vehicles are out of operation. Collection of garbage has been disrupted in Amritsar Central assembly constituency for the last several days. Large heaps of garbage can be seen in the corners. Residents of various localities in the Amritsar Central constituency claimed that garbage collection vehicles come occasionally. Sometimes, they leave without picking up the garbage.

“I have complained to the supervisor and sanitary inspector several times about the irregular lifting of garbage but to no avail. The garbage collection vehicle has not been coming for many days and heaps of garbage are piling up inside houses. There is a fear of outbreak of disease due to garbage on the roads. The inner city areas have always been a victim of neglect by the MC,” said Raman Kumar from Arya School Street.

The residents of several localities in the Amritsar West constituency are also protesting against the MC due to non-lifting of garbage, choked sewer lines and contaminated water supply.

“The number of patients suffering from dengue and chikungunya is increasing rapidly in the city. Due to lack of sanitation, the diseases are spreading. Despite complaints, the administration is not paying attention to it. The MC only takes care of posh areas in the city,” said Judgepreet Singh, a resident.

Meanwhile, MLA West Jasbir Singh Sandhu held a meeting with the MC staff and assured of redressing the grievances.