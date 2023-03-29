Non-teaching staff of GNDU hold meeting over promotions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

The general house meeting of the Non-Teaching Employees Association was held at the GNDU campus here today.

Secretary Rajinder Singh said that several issues were discussed in the meeting. He said that for the last two years and four months, the issue of promotion of non-teaching employees is being delayed by the government and the university authorities without any reason.

The president of the association, Hardeep Singh Nagra, while addressing the employees, said that the university authorities had been requested to look into the matter of some disagreement between teaching and non-teaching staff to ensure the smooth functioning of the administrative work.

Apart from this, Nagra said that they would take up the long pending issue of promotions of non-teaching employees. “The promotions of assistant registrar and programmer are also pending and if any instruction is issued by the government regarding consistency, then it will be acceptable,” he said.