Nooran sisters, Rani Randeep enthrall audience

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

Celebrated Punjabi Sufi singers Rani Randeep and Nooran sisters — Jyoti and Sultana — gave the three-day Sufi festival a powerful start with their performances in the backdrop of the beautiful Qila Gobindgarh.

The third performer of the evening was singer Akidat. The Nooran sisters received a resounding applause as they sang their popular Bollywood numbers, including “Pataka guddi…” (from the movie ‘Highway’) and ‘Tung Tung Baje…’ (Singh is Kinng).

Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated the festival in the presence of DC Harpreet Singh Sudan. The festival is being organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of India, the Government of Punjab, and the district administration from March 15 to 17 as part of hosting the G-20 Summit.

Dhaliwal said since the city had always been an epicentre of art and culture, especially Sufi and folk music, this festival would be an annual affair. Entry for public would be free on March 15 and 16 and on March 17, the festival would exclusively be open for the G20 Summit delegates.

On Thursday, Feroze Khan, Masha Ali and Hashmat Sultana will perform live and the timings of the event will be from 6 pm to 10 pm.