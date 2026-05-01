Noordi village faces acute water shortage

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Out of five common ponds, three have never been cleaned. During the rainy season, they overflow, stagnating in the streets and turning the village into a pond, halting daily movement. The drinking water facility, introduced 50 years ago when the population was under 1,000, is now inadequate for over 5,000 residents and more than 1,000 families. Surinder Kaur, former panchayat member, stated that around 600 families face severe shortages. The water tank has become defunct, and supply from tubewells only reaches houses at lower levels, leaving those at higher ground without water.

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The waterworks complex, now dilapidated with broken doors and windows, has become a haven for drug addicts. Residents complain that the deepened ponds have polluted the underground water, making it unfit for drinking. As sewage mixes with groundwater, families cannot install private tubewells. The drains carrying household waste are clogged with muck, spreading foul smells. Garbage dumping around ponds further pollutes the environment.

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The installation of a sewerage system began but was left incomplete, progressing at a snail’s pace with no clear timeline for completion. Noordi, being a hub for nearby villages, sees many residents gather to catch buses, yet there is no bus shelter. Commuters are forced to take refuge under trees during heat and rain.