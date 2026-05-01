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Home / Amritsar / Noordi village faces acute water shortage

Noordi village faces acute water shortage

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:10 AM May 20, 2026 IST
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Garbage dumped along the banks of a village pond.
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Despite its rich history, Noordi village continues to face acute problems. More than half of the population lacks access to drinking water. The village ponds have been dug too deep, and their sides are used for dumping garbage. Sewage mixes with pond water, contaminating the underground supply. The uncovered drainage system spreads foul odours, making life miserable for residents.
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Out of five common ponds, three have never been cleaned. During the rainy season, they overflow, stagnating in the streets and turning the village into a pond, halting daily movement. The drinking water facility, introduced 50 years ago when the population was under 1,000, is now inadequate for over 5,000 residents and more than 1,000 families. Surinder Kaur, former panchayat member, stated that around 600 families face severe shortages. The water tank has become defunct, and supply from tubewells only reaches houses at lower levels, leaving those at higher ground without water.

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The waterworks complex, now dilapidated with broken doors and windows, has become a haven for drug addicts. Residents complain that the deepened ponds have polluted the underground water, making it unfit for drinking. As sewage mixes with groundwater, families cannot install private tubewells. The drains carrying household waste are clogged with muck, spreading foul smells. Garbage dumping around ponds further pollutes the environment.

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The installation of a sewerage system began but was left incomplete, progressing at a snail’s pace with no clear timeline for completion. Noordi, being a hub for nearby villages, sees many residents gather to catch buses, yet there is no bus shelter. Commuters are forced to take refuge under trees during heat and rain.

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