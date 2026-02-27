Northern Railway establishes Rapido counter at Amritsar station

For the convenience of railway passengers, the ‘Rapido’ app-based transportation service was launched on Friday at Amritsar railway station, which falls under Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division.

Advertisement

The service has been introduced for a period of three years under the Non-Fare Revenue Service initiative. To assist passengers, a dedicated Rapido counter has also been set up at the station, where travellers can obtain information and support regarding the app. Rapido is an Indian app-based taxi service that allows users to book e-rickshaws, autos, bikes and cabs.

Advertisement

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Paramdeep Singh Saini said the initiative will significantly enhance passenger convenience. He added that based on passenger needs, similar services may be expanded to other railway stations in Ferozepur division in the future. The initiative aims to improve passenger amenities while strengthening non-fare revenue sources.

Advertisement

He further stated that a proposal has been sent to IRCTC to integrate the Rapido app with the RailVan app, enabling passengers to book train tickets and taxi services on a single platform.