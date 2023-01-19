Not enough parking space in Nakodar

Phagwara, January 18
The civic body has failed to create parking space to keep pace with the pressure on roads caused by the increasing number of vehicles, forcing people to park vehicles along the roads leading to traffic chaos.
Since there are no parking lots in the town, most visitors park their vehicles at Fawara Chowk near the Nakodar Nagar Council office, clogging three roads and leading to traffic snarls. Residents hold municipal authorities responsible for not providing adequate parking space, selling and leasing prime land at throwaway prices. They blame the civic authorities for gifting the land suitable for parking adjoining the Ambedkar Chowk to the Vishwakarma Trust in 2000. Then CM Parkash Singh Badal had laid the foundation stone of Ramgarhia Hall on August 4, 2001, despite protests from residents against giving away the land for a song.
