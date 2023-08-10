Not many facilities for students at I-Day rehearsal venue in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, August 9
Hundreds of school students faced problems here on Wednesday at the first rehearsal for the district-level cultural programme to be presented on Independence Day at the Police Ground.
As many as 2,000 students from different parts of the district participated in the rehearsal under open sky amid not much facility, heat and humidity. There was no arrangement for drinking water. The participating students did not either get refreshments. The team of medical officers too was missing in case of need. The rehearsal went on for four hours.
Principal Rajinder Kaur, overall in-charge of the rehearsal programme, said she had been preoccupied but had gone to the venue and observed the lapses. She said lack of facilities for drinking water and refreshments was noticed by her. The principal said even buses could not be provided to fetch students from far off locations and these students had to come here on their own bearing hardships.
Principal Rajinder Kaur said after the end of the rehearsal, she had brought all the discrepancies and lapses to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur. At the next rehearsal to be conducted on Thursday, all possible facilities would be made available to the participating students, the principal added. The lapses were, however, denied by the participating students on their return.
