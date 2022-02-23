Amritsar: Not relieved from election duties yet, teachers told to resume school work

Neha Saini
Amritsar, February 22
Government schoolteachers, who were deputed on election duties, resumed teaching work on Tuesday.
A few teachers have not been relieved from their poll duties, but they have started taking classes to complete the syllabus and conduct pre-boards. Approximately 2,200 government schoolteachers of the district were engaged in election duties for the past 40 days, due to which teaching in schools had been hit, especially after the resumption of offline classes from February 7. The government schools are currently conducting pre-boards for classes V, VIII, X and XII. The district Education Department, in a letter issued, has directed all school heads to ensure that teachers, who were on election duties, return to their duties with immediate effect.
It was a double duty for us as we had to set question papers for pre-boards, complete syllabus and also perform poll duties. We have been working since January 31 without any leave. But teaching is also important now as students have lost a lot of time and must be helped to ensure they are well prepared for boards. Pankaj Sharma, a teacher from Government School in Bhoewali
“It was a confusing situation as the letter from the DEO was issued when we were still not relieved from our poll duties. I was deputed in Majitha and had to request the officials to relieve me so that I can go back to my school in Jabbowal. I had already set the paper for pre-board exam, but will have to oversee the conduct of exam,” said Sukhjinder, a teacher of vocational course. He teaches Classes XI and XII and has been on poll duty for the last 40 days.
Similarly, Pankaj Sharma, a teacher from Government School in Bhoewali, has not been relieved from poll duty, but continued with his offline classes (Classes VI to VIII). Pankaj had been assigned to SVEEP team and is now engaged in statistical data compilation post elections.
The Education Department had issued directions that the results of the pre-board exams be uploaded online by February 25, a decision that was opposed by teachers. The date for uploading results of pre-boards has now been extended to March 3. Prashant, a primary schoolteacher from a school in Sathiala, said the situation was demanding. “With exams approaching, students need to be prepared well. Classroom teaching had been disrupted first due to the closure of schools, later, due to poll duties of teachers. Now, pre-boards are being conducted which requires consolidated efforts by teachers. But since we are not relieved from poll duties, we have to multi-task. It puts an extra burden.”
