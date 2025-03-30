DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Notification issued for Tarn Taran MC, Khemkaran Nagar Panchayat chief poll

Notification issued for Tarn Taran MC, Khemkaran Nagar Panchayat chief poll

The State Election Commission has issued notification regarding election of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council (MC) and Khemkaran Nagar Panchayat presidents. The elections of both Houses were held on March 2 except in Ward No. 3 of the Tarn Taran...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:11 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The State Election Commission has issued notification regarding election of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council (MC) and Khemkaran Nagar Panchayat presidents. The elections of both Houses were held on March 2 except in Ward No. 3 of the Tarn Taran MC, which was latter held on March 4.

The post of the Tarn Taran civic body president was reserved for general category candidate and for Khemkaran Nagar Panchayat for a woman candidate belonging to Schedule Caste category.

The District Election Officer-cum- Deputy Commissioner Rahul in the letter issued here today said the Tarn Taran SDM had been nominated as the convener for the election of the Tarn Taran MC chief.

Advertisement

None of the party got majority in Tarn Taran MC election. In the 25 member Tarn Taran MC House, 14 independent candidates won, while the ruling AAP could win eight seats and the Congress three. So far, eight members of the AAP have failed to show their unity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper