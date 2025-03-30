Notification issued for Tarn Taran MC, Khemkaran Nagar Panchayat chief poll

The State Election Commission has issued notification regarding election of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council (MC) and Khemkaran Nagar Panchayat presidents. The elections of both Houses were held on March 2 except in Ward No. 3 of the Tarn Taran MC, which was latter held on March 4.

The post of the Tarn Taran civic body president was reserved for general category candidate and for Khemkaran Nagar Panchayat for a woman candidate belonging to Schedule Caste category.

The District Election Officer-cum- Deputy Commissioner Rahul in the letter issued here today said the Tarn Taran SDM had been nominated as the convener for the election of the Tarn Taran MC chief.

Advertisement

None of the party got majority in Tarn Taran MC election. In the 25 member Tarn Taran MC House, 14 independent candidates won, while the ruling AAP could win eight seats and the Congress three. So far, eight members of the AAP have failed to show their unity.