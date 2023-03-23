Notorious criminal acquitted in 2016 case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge today acquitted five persons, including notorious criminal Sunny Yama, in a case of firing at a police party, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act in August 2016.

Besides Yama, the police have acquitted Malkiat Nawab, Jaswinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh Meeta and Sanju Sharma. Notorious gangster Supreet Singh, alias Harry Chatha, was declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Advocate Amandeep Singh said the police failed to prove the charge of firing by not showing the weapons recovered, empty shells and even failed to record the statement of investigating officer Arvinder Singh.

The case pertains to alleged incident of firing at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) complex on August 2, 2016.

The police claimed to have foiled an attempt by notorious gangsters to get their accomplices released from the hospital. Harpreet Singh, alias Ganja, Puneet Pal Singh and Sunny Sharma, all members of the Harry Chatha gang were admitted to the hospital after they sustained injuries following a clash between supporters of the Likhari and Boxer gangs.

The police said the gangsters opened fire on the police party which raided the GNDH complex following a tip-off.