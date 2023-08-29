Notorious criminal Bori’s police remand extended

Amritsar, August 28
A local court on Monday extended the police custody of notorious criminal Kamal Kumar Bori after he was produced following the expiry of his police remand.
He was arrested by the police on Saturday in connection with a case of wrongful confinement and under the Arms Act lodged by pharma trader Vinod Kumar Samra. The incident occurred on August 9 while an FIR was registered against him on Friday. The police were investigating several complaints pending against him.
He was arrested a day after his pictures with senior police officials present in a birthday bash went viral on social media. Following this, two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and five inspectors were transferred.
