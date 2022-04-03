Notorious criminal fires at cops, escapes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

The rural police have booked a notorious criminal, identified as Malkeet Singh, alias Nawab, a resident of Chananke village for allegedly firing at a police party on Friday evening.

According to the police, he is an associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Harry Chatha. Yesterday, he allegedly fired at a police party in the Mehta area, which had laid a naka near the Chananke drain.

The police had got an information that the accused was going from Chananke to the Mehta side alongside the drain on a motorcycle. He was possessing an illegal weapon. Nawab was going to commit some crime.

ASI Gopal Singh said on seeing a youth travelling on a motorcycle, the police team signalled him to stop. However, he took out a pistol and fired at the police, which narrowly escaped in the attempt. He fled the place, leaving his bike on the spot. The police tried to chase him but he escaped through lanes in the area.

Mukhtiyar Singh, SHO, Mehta police station, said the accused was a close aide of Harry Chatha and Bhagwanpuria. The latter was at present lodged in Tihar Jail.

He said Nawab had around 16 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, Arms Act and robberies against him. He was arrested in October 2016 but later came out on bail and committed several crimes. He was evading arrest since then.

A fresh case under Section 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against him. Raids were on at his suspected hideouts to arrest him.