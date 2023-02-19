Notorious criminal used weapon registered in the name of mother

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 18

The weapon recovered from notorious criminal Arshjot Singh, alias Ghuggi, who along with his accomplice was held by the city police following a hot chase, was a licensed one.

The weapon was registered in the name of his mother Surinder Kaur. The police have now started a probe to ascertain how they managed to procure the licence of the weapon even though he and his brother were also facing criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Arshjot Singh, a resident of Tarpur village falling under the Mattewal police station in Amritsar rural area, and his accomplice Avinash of Mustafabad area, were produced in the court, which sent them to police custody for one day. They would be produced before the Duty Magistrate.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said investigations were under progress to find out how they managed to get the licence. “We are also writing to Amritsar rural police in this connection,” he said.

He said as per initial investigations, his brother was also facing criminal charges. The police said the involvement of some employees in the district administration could not be ruled out.

He said that the interrogation revealed that they wanted to commit a crime in Kathunangal area. The police also identified their three accomplices who were to meet them. He said raids were on to nab them.

The Sadar police have arrested Arshjot and Avinash after a hot chase of around half an hour on 88-foot road here on Friday. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, besides 7 live bullets from them. While Arshjot had five criminal cases including that of murder bid, NDPS and Arms Act against him, Avinash had none.