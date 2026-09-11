Now, 68 PCR beats for faster response, better policing in Amritsar

In a major overhaul, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has carved out 68 PCR beats across the city for a faster response to emergency calls, crime prevention and increased police visibility.

As part of the revamped arrangement, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill today flagged off 13 new PCR motorcycles and five vehicles.

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Thirty-six police personnel have also been deployed under the new system, while 22 additional traffic police personnel have been assigned duties.

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As many as 34 red alert points have been identified for quick deployment of PCR teams in case an immediate blockade is required following a crime. The system aims at enabling the police to seal important points within minutes and check suspicious persons and vehicles.

The new arrangement replaces around 50 earlier beats, several of which overlapped the jurisdictions of two police stations, causing confusion and delays in responding to emergency calls.

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The beats have now been realigned according to police station boundaries, population density and ground realities, the Police Commissioner said.

Motorcycle PCR units have been given preference in the congested and old city areas, while vehicles will patrol relatively open and newer areas. The department has set a target of responding to 112 emergency calls within five to 10 minutes.

Gill informed that to prevent any beat from remaining unattended because of a vehicle breakdown, additional motorcycles have been kept in reserve at the police lines and would be dispatched as replacements whenever required.

A dedicated beat book has also been prepared for each of the 68 beats. It will contain details of hospitals, religious places, banks, ATMs, railway lines, major roads, sensitive locations and important institutions, besides a laminated map of the beat. Officials said this would help new officials get familiarised with their area and patrol it more effectively.

Gill said the primary objective of the realignment was prevention of crime, with emphasis on visible and continuous police presence rather than merely responding after an incident. He said the new system would improve response time, patrolling and the ability to mount quick blockades.