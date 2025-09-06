Now, Amritsar district admn focuses on providing financial aid, checking spread of water-borne diseases

The district administration has issued directions to officials concerned to initiate paperwork to facilitate immediate release of compensation to those whose houses were completely damaged and families which lost their dear ones in the devastating floods in Ajnala border subdivision.

Advertisement

While holding a meeting with officials of various departments at Ajnala here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the compensation amount would be given to the victims in the coming days.

She said relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected families have already been initiated. The District Revenue Officer has been told to ensure timely distribution of compensation and relief materials by coordinating with the SDMs concerned and other officials of the flood-affected areas. She warned that no eligible citizen should be deprived of this relief.

Advertisement

She directed the District Revenue Officer to take prompt action keeping in mind the instructions of the government regarding the applications and claims received from common citizens for compensation so that immediate relief can be provided to them.

She said floodwater in the villages is now receding, but due to its accumulation in low-lying areas, various departments have been instructed to take immediate preventive measures to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Health and Panchayat Department to ensure immediate deployment of response teams for a house-to-house survey in high risk areas. Besides, availability of all necessary medicines, diagnostic kits and beds in hospitals should be ensured to deal with possible cases. She said along with monitoring of cases registered at all health centres, fogging should be done in the affected areas. The departments concerned have been asked to submit a report in this regard.

Teams of various departments have started their work and efforts have been initiated to prevent the outbreak of diseases caused by germs and dirty water in the affected areas. Besides, relief items and green fodder for animals are being delivered to affected families up to the village level.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rohit Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Farm Development) Paramjit Kaur, SDM (Amritsar-1) Gursimran Singh, District Food and Supply Officer Amanjit Singh, District Development and Panchayat Officer Sandeep Malhotra, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Pal Kaur and officials of various departments were present in the meeting.