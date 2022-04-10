Now, awareness about drugs at school, college level

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 9

After doing yeoman’s service in the field of treating drug addicts for the last two decades, the Gurdaspur district Red Cross Drug De-Addiction Centre has now started drug awareness camps in schools and colleges to educate students about the ill-effects of narcotics substances.

Special counsellor Abha Sharma, who has been an integral part of the centre for the last several years, will be coordinating the activities in educational institutions throughout the length and breadth of this border district. The centre has already held such camps in government schools in the city and has now prepared itself to move on to other parts of this district.

A four member team headed by Abha Sharma, project director of the centre Romesh Mahajan and counsellors Komalpreet Kaur and Raghubir Singh will supervise the activities.

Abha claimed that unemployment meant more and more youngsters were being hooked on to drugs including heroin, opiates and psychotropic substances.

“Gurdaspur is located near the international border following which businessmen are not willing to take risks of establishing industries. This, in effect, means that joblessness will remain a permanent feature of this area. To counter this, we have decided to educate schoolchildren on the ill-effects of taking drugs. Our logic is that this problem should be nipped in the bud at the start itself. We have noticed that drugs are freely available in educational institutes,” said Abha. She said emphasis will be laid on government schools located near the zero-line, where the incidence of drug use is more as compared to other areas.

Romesh Mahajan, who heads the Gurdaspur Red-Cross Centre that has treated hundreds of youngsters, including scores of women, says it was high time schoolchildren were educated about substance abuse.

“Narcotics related crimes by youngsters are on the increase. It is with this in mind that we have started to visit schools,” he said.

He said his centre had also written to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment that special classes relating to drug use should be started in government primary and middle schools.