Now, diesel auto drivers can buy Bajaj vehicles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

In a drive to stop plying of diesel-run auto-rickshaws in the holy city, the municipal corporation (MC) is encouraging their drivers to replace their vehicles with e-autos despite protests by them. The MC is making regular efforts to facilitate diesel auto drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

Bajaj Auto Limited has also joined the RAAHI project. Now, drivers of old diesel auto-rickshaws have got many options to buy e-autos as per their range and preference. Rahul, Municipal Commissioner

Under the Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project, now another automobile company has been empanelled with Amritsar Smart City Limited to sell e-autos.

Earlier, there were three e-auto manufacturing companies on the smart city panel. Now, Bajaj Auto Limited would also sell e-autos in Amritsar. Previously, e-autos from Mahindra, Atul and Piaggio were being sold in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Rahul, who is also the CEO of Amritsar Smart City Limited, said observing success and importance of e-autos run under the RAAHI project, many companies wanted to contribute to the noble cause.

The MC Commissioner said those who had switched to e-autos had managed to increase their earnings and savings. He said, “Electric vehicles have a good future. The government has allotted the e-auto project to Amritsar under the Smart City Mission. This would help in making the city clean and pollution-free.”

The MC Commissioner appealed to all diesel-run auto drivers to help in keeping the city’s environment clean and pollution free by disposing of their old vehicles.