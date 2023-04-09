Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

Now entering the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) lanes will cost dearly to commuters as the police have started registering FIRs against the violators. The local police have decided to resort to the harsh action after the warnings by the cops posted at chowks fell on deaf ears with commuters continuing to enter the dedicated corridor for metro bus service.

DCP PS Bhandal said five cases were registered against those drivers who used the BRTS corridors. The dedicated BRTS lanes are meant to ensure the hassle-free travel of the Metro bus service. In view of public safety and emergency services, the other vehicles allowed inside the bus lanes are ambulances and police vehicles.

However, despite numerous warnings by the city police, a large number of private vehicles, including two-wheelers, continue to flout the norm with impunity.

DCP Bhandal said apart from ensuring that the BRTS lanes were empty for the metro buses, the city police would also rid the main roads of all encroachments.

“The city has been divided into three zones for the purpose of traffic management. We have held area-wise meetings in different areas and sensitised shopkeepers to the problems caused by encroachments,” he said.

The DCP said now they had warned everyone. Hence the police along with the Municipal Corporation would take action against those shopkeepers who would display goods outside their shops.

As the traffic situation in the city is deplorable, the move of taking action by the police against the violators is being appreciated by local residents. They also residents demanded that apart from issuing challans to traffic violators, the administration must come up with a mandatory session to make people aware of traffic rules and ethics.

“Most of the drivers on the city roads ignore the traffic rules like waiting at traffic signals. Usually, it has been seen that those who have to take a right turn are seen standing on the extreme left and vice versa. If such an awareness session is made mandatory for such violators, it would help in solving the traffic problem in the city in the long run,” suggested Gurjit Kaur, a local resident.