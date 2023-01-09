Now, get SMS alert for power cuts

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, January 8
Power consumers of 22 villages in the Jandiala area will now receive an SMS prior to imposition of power cuts with Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurating the service on Sunday.
According to the guidelines of the Powercom management, the service of informing its large number of customers about power outages through SMS has already been started in the area.
Before this, the service was being provided in Batala, Amritsar Urban and Ludhiana.
The minister said he observed the pilot project at Batala and was highly appreciative of it. He expressed the desire to start the service in the entire state.
He said about 20,117 consumers of different categories of the 22 villages, including Jandiala Guru, Manawala, Daburji, Ekal Gada, Nijrapura, Jahangir, Bhaini Siddwan, Amarkot and Rampura will get direct benefit of this service.
Earlier, Balkishan, chief engineer, PSPCL (Border zone), welcomed the Power Minister and congratulated the PSPCL team on the achievement.
