Now, give drug info on tip-off number

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

The Amritsar (Rural) police have constituted anti-drug committees in villages to curb the supply of drugs. Senior police officials have issued helpline — drug tip-off number — and appealed to residents to provide the drug-related information on it.

Giving information about the drug tip number issued by the Amritsar (Rural) police, Gurpratap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police (SP), said that in the first phase of the campaign, they were holding public meetings in villages and towns. He said, “Under the campaign, work is going on to curb drug addiction on war footing in Punjab. We will collect information of drug peddlers and addicts from the masses. The Senior Superintendent Police (Rural) has issued a secret tip-off number 978007703. The information received on this number would be kept completely confidential.”

He further said that this number would remain operational round-the-clock. He appealed to residents to provide maximum information regarding drug supply and addiction on the number so that the menace could be curbed efficiently.

The SP said that under anti-drug campaign launched from September 1 to September 9, 28 cases had been registered under the NDPS Act and 37 suspects arrested from whom 19.960 kg of heroin, 3 kg of poppy husk and 70 narcotic pills were recovered.

Likewise, 17 cases were registered under the Excise Act and 15 suspects were arrested with 282,750 litres of illicit liquor, he said. Apart from this, 133 public meetings were held by different officials with the public, he added. The police commissionerate (Urban) also conducts similar exercise and holds public meetings to spread awareness on drugs.