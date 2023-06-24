Now this green couple on a mission to educate masses about Vrikshayurveda

Tribune News Service

Neha saini

Amritsar, June 23

After setting up more than 100 mini forests across the state over the past four years, IRS Rohit Mehra and his wife Geetanjali Mehra, known as the Green couple of Punjab, are now educating the masses about the concept of Vrikshayurveda, an ancient technique that amalgamates health and plants together.

The Mehras have been on a mission to educate people, especially the youth, on the techniques, more importantly, the science behind sowing, preserving and curing trees and plants that have high oxygen or medicinal value. “Vrikshayurveda is based on the scientific principles of optimum temperature, treating the seeds before plantation, quality and texture of soil, its nutritional value before we start planting native varieties of trees. Vriksayurveda forests are based on the principle that trees that are planted grow, nurture and sustain naturally, adding to the longevity of the green wealth,” he shared. Rohit Mehra has so far helped mentor creation of several Vrikshayurveda forests in Batala, Ludhiana, Moga and Amritsar. “Our Vriksayurveda forest in Batala has over 2,000 varieties of medicinal, herbal and oxygen rich trees and plants. It was one of the foremost mini forests we came up with on this concept, two years ago,” he said.

Apart from educating and promoting tree health, Rohit has also set up a tree hospital and ambulance service that has been helping people heal green wealth not just in Amritsar but even in surrounding areas. “Just like a human body that requires disease control and regular health monitoring, plants too require health monitoring. We have volunteers who help people heal trees that have been damaged but not uprooted, improve soil nutrition thereby improving fertility, plant growth and even treating very old trees that are either infested or weakened through consistent efforts. We had launched the service two years ago and have been getting a very good response,” he shared.

Through the Vriksayurveda concept, he has been conducting workshops and sessions on methods of watering; nourishments and fertilizers; plant diseases and plant protection from internal and external diseases; agricultural and horticultural benefits of trees; groundwater resources and so on.