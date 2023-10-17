NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 16

Demanding the fulfilment of their genuine demands, members of the district branch of the NREGA Workers’ Union organised a rally at Piddi village and marched to the office of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) to present a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner here on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, Ranjit Singh Shakri, district president of the union, and others said the administration had failed to provide 100 days’ work to the workers in a year. Even they were not being given work for regular 14 days.

The union leaders said the unemployment allowance was not being given to needy persons. They alleged that workers were not being given their payment on time nor were they being provided drinking water at the site of work. The NREGA workers marched to the District Administrative Complex (DAC) and presented a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

The leaders demanded the implementation of the policies and providing facilities being claimed by the Union Government in a fair manner as influential persons were taking undue advantage of these policies.

Badal Singh, Partap Singh Tahla, Pargat Singh, Malkit Singh, Dalbir Kaur and Surjit Kaur were among others who spoke on the occasion. The NREGA workers also protested against the failure of the administration to implement the prescribed guidelines regarding NREGA works.

