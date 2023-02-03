NREGA workers stage dharna in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 2

A large number of MGNREGA workers under the banner of the NREGA Workers’ Union staged a day-long dharna in front of the main gate of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) on Thursday and highlighted different problems. The union also raised issues related to atrocities and irregularities being committed by the authorities while dealing with the workers.

Ranjit Singh Shakri, district president, led the workers. A charter of demands and other issues was presented to the Deputy Commissioner.

In his address, Shakri said the union had been demanding for the last eight months that work under the NREGA should be given to them in different 28 villages, but the administration adopted indifferent attitude as a result of which hundreds of workers were jobless.