NREGA workers stage dharna in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, February 2
A large number of MGNREGA workers under the banner of the NREGA Workers’ Union staged a day-long dharna in front of the main gate of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) on Thursday and highlighted different problems. The union also raised issues related to atrocities and irregularities being committed by the authorities while dealing with the workers.
Ranjit Singh Shakri, district president, led the workers. A charter of demands and other issues was presented to the Deputy Commissioner.
In his address, Shakri said the union had been demanding for the last eight months that work under the NREGA should be given to them in different 28 villages, but the administration adopted indifferent attitude as a result of which hundreds of workers were jobless.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...