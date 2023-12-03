NRI donates Rs 6.3L to college

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 2

Canadian resident Mukhwinderpal Singh Uppal donated Rs 6.3 lakh to Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, for the purpose of strengthening the infrastructure of the institution.

Uppal was impressed by the performance of the college after watching a documentary released by well-known journalist Jatinder Pannu. Uppal visited the campus today and recalled the efforts of Baba Tara Singh, then head of the Kar Sewa sect in Sarhali, for establishing the college in 1970. He said the college has done a lot to promote higher education among rural and backward area students.

