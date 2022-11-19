NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

The Jandiala police have booked four members of a family, including an NRI, on charges of dowry and criminal breach of trust.

They were identified as Sandeep Kumar, an Australia-based NRI, his elder brother Sunil Kumar, father Rashpal and mother Veena Rani, all residents of Jyotisar Colony in Jandiala.

The complainant, Meera Kumari, a resident of Madhuawa Mehalpur in Hoshiarpur, in her statement to the Jandiala police alleged that the family got Sandeep married with her daughter only to get him (Sandeep) settled in Australia. Sandeep got an Australian PR only after marrying her daughter Saysha, a practicing solicitor in that country. Meera also works as a nurse in Australia.

She alleged she gave an advertisement on a matrimonial website following which Sunil Kumar contacted them and proposed for marriage for his younger brother Sandeep Kumar who they claimed had done his BBA from England. She said in March 2018, the duo were engaged and in December same year they were married. She said they had spent a huge amount of money on the marriage and fulfilled their demands. She alleged after the marriage the accused started demanding money and they gave Rs 5 lakh in December 2018.

She alleged her daughter returned to Australia after a month of marriage and completed all the formalities for the PR visa of Sandeep. She said in May 2019 Sandeep also went to Australia and in December same year he got the PR. She alleged following this, his and his families’ attitude changed and he started harassing his daughter. She gave birth to a daughter on December 2020. A few days later, Sandeep left her daughter without telling anyone. Even his family members blocked their mobile phone numbers.

Following a preliminary probe, the police registered a case under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC against the suspects, said investigating officer SI Heera Singh.

