Tarn Taran: Canadian NRI's murder mystery solved

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 3

The district police claimed to have solved a blind murder mystery, in which an NRI, identified as Jatinderpal Singh (25) of Sohawa (Sarhali), was shot dead at Chunk Char Khamba in Tarn Taran on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants.

Jatinderpal had come from Canada on April 16 and was to return in June.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon on Tuesday said Manjinder Singh Manni and his beloved Lakhwinder Kaur Nikki, both residents of Tarn Taran, have been arrested and their third associate Gurbhej Singh, a resident of Chutala village, was still at large.

A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered by the local city police against two unidentified motorcycle-born assailants.

The deceased along with his three friends was in a Scorpio (GJ-12, DM-4006) when the assailants fired at the SUV. One bullet hit Jatinderpal in his rib. He was brought to the local private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The SSP said the deceased Jatinderpal Singh called Lakhwinder Kaur from his mobile and offered her money, which she denied.

Jatinderpal again called her and she contacted her lover Manjinder Singh through video call, who threatened Jatinderpal and they entered into a verbal duel. Jatindepal challenged Manjinder who came to the spot with his friend on a Pulsar motorcycle and fired at the SUV, in which the NRI died. Manjinder was driving the motorcycle and his friend Gurbhej was riding pillion who fired at the SUV.

That night Jatinderpal and his friends enjoyed a cocktail party at a 5-star restaurant.

Gurbhej was at large and the police were conducting raids at his possible hideouts. The pistol used in the incident was with Gurbhej Singh, the SSP said.

To solve the case, a team under SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh with DSP City Barjnder Singh and SHO city SI Sukhbir Kaur was formed.