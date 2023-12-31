Tribune News Service

DAV College, Amritsar

Amritsar: On the third day of the NSS camp organised by DAV College, Amritsar, the volunteers fed stray dogs, cows and birds around Lohgarh Gate and Durgiana Temple. Volunteers had langar at the Durgiana Temple. After this, students surveyed the dogs which were not sterilised. The list of 101 unsterilised dogs was sent to Government Animal Welfare Organisation for sterilising the dogs. An injured cow was also sent to a cow shelter for treatment by NSS volunteers. All these activities took place under the guidance of programme officers prof Savita, prof Seema and prof Sakshi. Dr Amardeep Gupta, principal of the college, congratulated the volunteers for organising such activities and motivated them to work hard towards the welfare of the society.

Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan

A Khalsa College student has brought glory to the college and his parents by securing the first position in the classical singing category in annual edition of ‘Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan-2023’. College principal Mehal Singh congratulated student Sukhman Singh and said that such a talented student has a bright future in the field of classical music. On the occasion, the Department of Youth Welfare and Cultural Activities said that another student of the college, Drew Wadhawan, also participated in the prestigious musical programme.

JRC training-cum-study camp

Inter-state JRC training-cum-study camp (national youth exchange) on behalf of Indian Red Cross Society (Punjab), Chandigarh, was organised by Sacred Heart School, Moga, from December 24 to 29. In the programme, Kulwant Singh, district commissioner and president, district Red Cross Society, was present as the chief guest. Students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SL Public School participated in various activities during the camp. Students made the school proud by winning first prize in group dance, poetry and singing. Along with this, Bhavanites made their victory echoed by winning second prize in folk song and group song activities. To encourage the students participating in the camp, chairman of the school, Avinash Mohindru , director-principal Anita Bhalla and vice-principal Praveen Sharma appreciated the work of the students.

Christmas Fair organised

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal recently participated in the Christmas Youth Fair organised by Set Francis School, Amritsar. Dhaliwal said the Christian community in Punjab has a big contribution in the field of education. On the occasion, he also wished the entire Christian community a Happy New Year. On the occasion, the representatives of the Christian community also honoured Dhaliwal with a memento. Dhaliwal while addressing said that the Punjab government is committed to the interests of the minority community and many schemes are being run for their welfare. The guarantees that were made are being fulfilled. He said that we have provided employment to more than 45,000 youth within a period of one and a half years and have made major changes in the field of health and education.