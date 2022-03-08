NSS holds free medical camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: During the seven-day NSS camp of the local DAV College, a free medical aid camp was organised at Annagarh village. College Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar while inaugurating the camp said there is a dire need to implement healthy habits for good health. Blood test, sugar test and ECG were done and check-up of more than 100 people were done. NSS cadets visited the old age home at Tara Wala Pul, under the supervision of Prof. Shilpi, Dr. Vibha Chopra, Prof. Rajbir, and Prof. Shivani Sannan. The cadets interacted with the elders and shared their memories with them. The department also donated pulses, rice, flour and clothes as a gift to the elderly.

MANAGe, Agc sign MoU

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management at Hyderabad is an Autonomous extension of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India and Agri-business Management Institute, has signed an MOU with Amritsar Group Colleges (AGC). A total of 126 institutes have applied for the collaboration and AGC is one of 16 institutes selected for this collaboration across the country. Under this scheme, 45-day training is imparted by AGC, which will be fully sponsored by MANAGE and after completion of the training, the certified candidates shall be eligible to avail easy subsidised loans to establish their own agri-business.

English and social science fest

A school fest on social studies and English was organised at Government Middle School, Gumtala. Artist and teacher Baljinder Singh Mann and Navdeep Singh Wahla organised this fest for students of middle classes, ie. 6th, 7th and 8th class students. Models related to English and Social science were prepared by the students and were displayed. A quiz competition was also conducted by the students and activities related to their subject were also conducted by the students.

GNDU declares results

The results of odd semesters of Bachelor of Vocation, M.A. Dance Semester – I, M.A. Dance Semester – III, Master of Vocation, B.Sc. (Biotech), Semester – I, B.Sc. (Biotech) Semester – III; B.Sc. (Biotech), Semester - V of session December 2021 are declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on university website.

Baby show organised

An annual prize giving ceremony and baby show was organized at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Bhagatanwala. School Principal Jaspal Kaur welcomed all the guests and read out the annual report of the school. The fancy dress competition at the baby show for two- to four-year-olds entertained the audience.