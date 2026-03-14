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Home / Amritsar / NSS volunteers receive ‘C’ certificate from GNDU

NSS volunteers receive ‘C’ certificate from GNDU

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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The NSS volunteers of Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, with their ‘C certificates. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Dr Jasbir Singh Gill, principal of Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, said that it was a matter of pride that 35 NSS volunteers of the college have been honoured by the NSS Department of Guru Nanak Dev University with a 'C' certificate.These volunteers served with great dedication during the seven-day NSS camp and set an excellent example of social service by participating in awareness campaigns, cleanliness drives and other social activities.

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As a result of their dedication, they were awarded a 'C' certificate by GNDU.

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