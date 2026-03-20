NSS wing of Govt Polytechnic College organises blood donation camp

The NSS wing of Government Polytechnic College, Amritsar, organised a blood donation camp here today to promote social service and community responsibility among the students and staff.

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The camp was inaugurated by Principal Davinder Singh Bhatti, who encouraged voluntary blood donation, calling it a life-saving act. He highlighted that every unit of blood can save multiple lives and urged the youth to actively contribute to such humanitarian efforts.

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Several faculty members, including departmental heads and staff, were present on the occasion. Special guests from the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Dr Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Dr Pankaj Sharma, lauded the initiative and stressed the role of educational institutions in fostering socially responsible citizens.

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A total of 26 donors participated in the camp, reflecting strong enthusiasm among students and staff. Adequate arrangements ensured safe and hygienic blood collection.