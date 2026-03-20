icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / NSS wing of Govt Polytechnic College organises blood donation camp

NSS wing of Govt Polytechnic College organises blood donation camp

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NSS wing of Government Polytechnic College held a blood donation camp in Amritsar on Thursday.
Advertisement

The NSS wing of Government Polytechnic College, Amritsar, organised a blood donation camp here today to promote social service and community responsibility among the students and staff.

Advertisement

The camp was inaugurated by Principal Davinder Singh Bhatti, who encouraged voluntary blood donation, calling it a life-saving act. He highlighted that every unit of blood can save multiple lives and urged the youth to actively contribute to such humanitarian efforts.

Advertisement

Several faculty members, including departmental heads and staff, were present on the occasion. Special guests from the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Dr Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Dr Pankaj Sharma, lauded the initiative and stressed the role of educational institutions in fostering socially responsible citizens.

Advertisement

A total of 26 donors participated in the camp, reflecting strong enthusiasm among students and staff. Adequate arrangements ensured safe and hygienic blood collection.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts