NSUI workers burn Centre's effigy in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 2

Workers of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) organised a protest here on Wednesday and burnt the effigy of the Union Government for not expediting the process of bringing students and others back from war-affected Ukraine.

Rhitik Arora, state secretary of the union, said due to the alleged negligence on the part of the Centre, Naveen Kumar of Karnataka lost his life in Ukraine. He said the Union Government totally failed to protect the interests of the citizens of the country studying abroad for their bright future.

Rhitik demanded adequate compensation for the family of the Karnataka student who died in Ukraine. He demanded that all students and others stranded in Ukraine should be brought back by the Centre on its own expense and the loss incurred to students should be borne by the Centre.