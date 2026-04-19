Nurse aspirants denied entry to exam centre despite arriving on time in Amritsar

At least 10 aspirants for the post of staff nurse in government hospitals missed the crucial recruitment examination on Sunday after they were allegedly denied entry to the examination centre despite arriving on time.

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Jashan, a BSc Nursing student, had appeared for the written test conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences for recruitment to staff nurse posts in government hospitals. Her examination centre was at Khalsa College for Women.

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According to the student and other candidates present at the centre, the examination was scheduled to begin at 11 am, and many of them had reached the venue around 10.30 am. However, they alleged that authorities refused to allow them inside, claiming that entry had been closed at 10.30 am.

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The candidates expressed resentment, stating that at several other centres, students were reportedly permitted to enter the examination hall up to 15 minutes before the start of the exam. “We reached well before the exam time, but still we were not allowed in. This has cost us a crucial opportunity,” a candidate said.

The students stated that they raised the matter with the authorities at the college, but they were turned away. “The rules should be the same for every centre and Baba Farid University should clarify this issue. We have completed our nursing degree and we do not know whether the government will advertise posts for nurses in the future or not,” said another aspirant.