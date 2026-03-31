Nurses vs govt: Ramanjit Singh emerges as face of Punjab protest

Late on March 25, just as nursing staff across Punjab’s key medical colleges were preparing to launch an indefinite strike, a sudden government order invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) sent shockwaves through the workforce.

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Fear and uncertainty gripped employees in Amritsar, Patiala, and Mohali. The message was clear: the protest could invite strict action. For many, it was enough to reconsider. But at that crucial moment, Ramanjit Singh, president of the Punjab Nursing Union, chose confrontation over retreat.

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In a last-ditch effort, Ramanjit Singh circulated a voice message urging nurses to stand united and report for protest the next morning. The gamble paid off. By sunrise, hundreds of nurses across all three medical colleges had gathered, defying pressure and setting the stage for what has now become one of the most closely watched employee agitations in the state.

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Six days into the protest, the resolve remains unshaken. At the core of the agitation is a long-standing demand: restoration of the original grade pay of Rs 4,600, which nurses say was reduced to Rs 2,800 just months after their recruitment.

“We had already delayed our strike once by six months. Even this time, we gave a one-month notice. But we were left with no choice,” Ramanjit Singh said, portraying the protest as a last resort rather than a sudden outburst. However, his criticism goes beyond pay scales. He alleges a broader pattern of suppressing dissent, claiming that employee unions and other sections of society are increasingly facing police action and intimidation for raising their voices.

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More significantly, he questions the credibility of those in power. “Earlier, if the Chief Minister or a minister made a statement, it carried weight. Today, positions change within hours,” Ramanjit Singh remarked, echoing a growing sense of distrust.

For the union, the issue is as much about dignity as it is about money. “If peaceful protest is denied even when people are wronged, what option is left? When a private contractor exploits workers, it is wrong but expected. But when a government does the same, it raises serious questions,” he added.

As the standoff continues with no immediate resolution in sight, Ramanjit Singh has emerged as more than just a union leader. He is now the face of a broader battle over workers’ rights, state authority, and the shrinking space for protest in Punjab.