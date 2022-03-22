Nursing assn seeks uniform allowance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

Even as the Health Department has issued a circular asking health employees to wear proper uniform during duty hours, the Punjab Nursing Association has demanded that first they should be given uniform allowance.

Leaders of the Punjab Nursing Association revealed that they had stopped wearing the prescribed uniform in 2000 to protest against meagre uniform allowance paid to them. “At that time we were paid Rs 100 per year as uniform allowance and Rs 150 per year as diet allowance,” said Raj Bedi Anand, convener, Punjab Nursing Association.

She said in the 2006 Pay Commission report, uniform allowance was increased to Rs 400 per year and diet allowance to Rs 600 per year.

“At present, the government is not paying any uniform or diet allowance to nurses as it had took this decision in the last pay commission report then how can it expect them to buy uniforms,” added Anand.

The nursing association leaders claim that the Central Government pays a uniform allowance of Rs 1,800 per month, besides Rs 1,800 per month as travel allowance and Rs 7,200 per month as nursing allowance. “We demand that we should be given uniform allowance on a par with Central Government employees,” said Shaminder Kaur Ghumman, president of the association. She added that the government had earlier also scrapped the diet allowance given to them.

Raj Bedi added the new government must find the root cause of the problems and should not try to force its decision on employees. “Though we had stopped wearing uniforms in 2000, we had continued wearing white aprons so that patients can recognise nurses,” she said. —