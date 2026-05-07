Nurturing saplings with spirit of service in Amritsar

When most people are still asleep, Harjinder Singh begins his day at 5 in the morning. After offering prayers and having a light breakfast, he, along with a sewadar, climbs onto a truck-mounted water tanker and hits the road. His mission is simple yet powerful: To water hundreds of saplings growing along roads in Amritsar.

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Harjinder Singh is not a famous environmental activist, nor does he seek attention for his work. He is a volunteer with Dera Kar Sewa Bhuri Wale and works as a driver. Yet, many of the green saplings lining the roads of Amritsar flourish because of his daily dedication to the cause.

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Accompanied by another volunteer from the dera, Harjinder spends four to five hours every day watering saplings planted along the selected road. Whether it is the scorching summer heat or the freezing winter cold, the routine never stops.

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Under the leadership of Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuri Wale, Dera Kar Sewa has carried out several beautification and plantation projects in the city. The organisation has transformed the banks of the Upper Bari Doab Canal with thousands of trees, shrubs, flowers and walking paths. It has also developed the central verge of Tarn Taran Road with greenery and landscaping.

Over the past several years, the dera has also been actively planting and maintaining trees along roads managed by the Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD) and National Highways Authority of India. Ram Singh, spokesperson of Dera Kar Sewa Bhuri Wale, says environmental protection is deeply connected with faith, spirituality and seva. “There are many forms of seva, and planting and caring for trees is one of the most meaningful services,” he says.

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Every year, thousands of saplings are planted across Amritsar by political parties, government departments, religious organisations and social groups. However, despite these efforts the city’s roads still do not appear as green and well-shaded as cities like Chandigarh.

Environmental activist Prakash Singh Bhatty believes the real challenge is not planting trees, but nurturing them until they grow and are able to survive on their own. “Planting a sapling for a photograph and sprinkling a little water around it is not a great achievement. A true nature lover waits for the right season, prepares the soil properly and then takes care of the tree regularly,” said Bhatty. This is where Dera Kar Sewa’s work stands out. The organisation operates four truck-mounted water tankers that travel daily on different routes, irrigating saplings and plants until they are strong enough to survive on their own.