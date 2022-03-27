Oath-ceremony conducted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An oath taking ceremony was organised in Khalsa College of Nursing for the new batch of students to perform their services with loyalty to the nursing profession.The programme, presided over by college Principal Dr Kamaljeet Kaur, had a session on the life of Florence Nightingale. After lighting the ceremony, Principal Dr Kamaljeet Kaur along with the teachers told the newly arrived students in the college that nursing is a noble profession. “After the doctor, the nurses have an important role to play in treatment and patient care. It’s the primary duty, one should be ready to perform it with service spirit, hard work and dedication,” said Dr Kamaljeet. The new students administered an oath to perform service with honesty and compassion.

IIM to host 6th convocation

IIM Amritsar will be hosting its sixth convocation on April 2. The MBA-06 (2020-’22) batch of IIM Amritsar, will be conferred degrees to pursue their profession with passion in corporate sector. The function will be presided over by Dr Alka Mittal, Chairperson & Managing Director, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

Free Covid vax Camp organised

Bhavans SL Public School organised a free covid vaccination camp on school premises under the direction of Chairman Avinash Mahendru and Director Principal Dr Anita Bhalla. The vaccines are supposed to be a game changer for Covid-19 in schools. “Our school had taken an initiative for students and outsiders above the age of 12. Efficient team of doctors from Civil Hospital visited our school. More than 1,000 students, teachers and outsiders got vaccinated,” informed Anita Bhalla. Booster dose of vaccination was also available for the people already vaccined with two doses. Special arrangements were done by the staff and management including safety precautions, social distancing and wearing of masks.