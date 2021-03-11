Obesity root cause of health problems: Experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

GI Rendezvous, an organisation of healthcare workers organised its annual national conference here on Monday with specialists from across the country attending the event.

The event was inaugurated by MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer, VC GNDU Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, GMC Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan, SGRD Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Dr Manjit Singh Uppal, Dr Bhola Singh Sidhu and Dr Ashok Uppal, member, Punjab Medical Council.

The conference highlighted how obesity was the root cause of several preventable diseases. Convener of the conference Dr Amitabh M Jerath explained that obesity related diseases prevalent in the region such as diabetes, heart diseases, hypercholesterolaemia, liver diseases, infertility and a few cancers can be easily prevented. He said, “Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty is a non-surgical option, in which the stomach size is remodelled through endoscopic means and usually the aim of reducing 20 per cent of body is met easily.” He said it was considered as a very low risk procedure with very few complications and almost negligible hospital stay.

Prominent members of the organisation Dr Jagtesh S Sidhu, Dr Vikas Gupta and Dr Gurbilas P Singh further elaborated regarding this new procedure.