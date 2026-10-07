Obscure terror outfit claims responsibility of attack on ASI

Two days after a GRP ASI was shot at, an obscure organisation, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), claimed the responsibility of the murderous attack.

The police, however, said the veracity of the claims in the organisation's poster on social media could not be authenticated at the moment.

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Evidently, the same organisation had claimed the responsibility of previous attacks on police personnel.

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Meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case, although various theories, including targeted attack and personal enmity, being probed.

DGP (Special) Praveen Kumar Sinha visited the crime scene at Jagdev Kalan village on Monday and spoke to IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP, Amritsar Rural, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal taking first-hand information about the incident.

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He later visited the hospital, where injured ASI Sukhchain Singh is recuperating and enquired about his health, assuring him of swift action.

During preliminary probe, Sukhchain Singh told the police that his brother was murdered by some assailants in 2020. A case in this connection was registered at the Sadar police station under the Amritsar Commissionerate. The matter is currently at the stage where witnesses' statements are being recorded.

He was following up the case. The police are examining whether the attack was linked to the old murder case.

Nevertheless, the police have neither ruled out targeted attack theory so far.

“We have been investigating the case technically to identify the suspects, while not ruling out anything at the moment as the probe is on,” he had said.

ASI Sukhchain Singh, posted with the Government Railway Police, was returning home on his bike in civvies around 9 pm when three motorcycle-borne youths allegedly followed him near Jagdev Kalan. The bullet pierced through his arm.

This is the fifth such attack on an ASI by unidentified assailants. In February last year, two officials were shot in Dorangla, Gurdaspur, while in May this year, ASI Joga Singh, posted with the Amritsar Police Commissionerate was shot in the Majitha area.

Later, ASI Jaswant Singh was attacked near Rajasansi. He had survived a murderous attack on September 11 as bullet hit his head. On September 19, ASI Harjit Singh was shot in Bhagtanwala grain market here.